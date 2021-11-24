Go

eThekwini councillors choose ANC’s Kaunda over DA’s Graham for mayorship

After various point of orders from various parties expressing dismay with the proceedings, two candidates were finally been nominated.

eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC)’s Mxolisi Kaunda has been elected mayor of eThekwini.

He beat the DA’s Nicole Graham on Wednesday.

After various points of order from various parties expressing dismay with the proceedings, the two candidates were finally nominated.

Speaker Thabani Nyawose said: “Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda received 113 votes, councilor Nicole Graham received 104 votes.”

