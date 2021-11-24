eThekwini councillors choose ANC’s Kaunda over DA’s Graham for mayorship
After various point of orders from various parties expressing dismay with the proceedings, two candidates were finally been nominated.
DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC)’s Mxolisi Kaunda has been elected mayor of eThekwini.
He beat the DA’s Nicole Graham on Wednesday.
After various points of order from various parties expressing dismay with the proceedings, the two candidates were finally nominated.
Speaker Thabani Nyawose said: “Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda received 113 votes, councilor Nicole Graham received 104 votes.”
I resume my role as Leader of the Opposition, Leader of the DA in eThekwini and a member of the citys EXCO. This remains a hung council and the DA will be the moderate, loud voice of the people that will often be needed to reach consensus.Nicole Graham (@NicoleGraham031) November 24, 2021
A few small parties, whose names you probably wont even know, handed power back to the ANC in eThekwini. The IFP, EFF, DA, ACDP and ActionSA didnt. Make no mistake, these guys have cash in their pockets and we will hold them accountable.Nicole Graham (@NicoleGraham031) November 24, 2021