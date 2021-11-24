EFF, DA voting agreement a marriage of convenience, says new Mogale City mayor

Council elected the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Tyrone Gray as Mogale City mayor on Tuesday while the party's Jacqui Pannall now occupies the Speaker position.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected Mogale City Mayor Tyrone Gray said that the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s voting agreement with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) should be coined a marriage of convenience that only happened because the EFF voted with its conscience.

This is another significant win for the DA, which also bagged Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

The DA's Tyrone Gray secured 45 votes in the council sitting on Tuesday, while the ANC's Lucky Sele bagged 31.

Like in 2016, the EFF's votes were key in appointing the DA but that agreement fell through and the mayor was removed via a vote of no confidence.

Gray said that he isn't too worried about that happening again.

"I believe that we've been given a fair chance, however, it is going to take a lot of management and I do hope that all the political parties concerned have the political maturity to realise that beyond party affiliation, that what we need to do is improve the lives of people in Mogale City."

He's proposed ways on how to keep their relationship from collapsing.

"We all have to regularly consult so that the budgets we craft are going to be community-based and anyone voting against a community-based budget is going to be voting against a community."

On Wednesday, all eyes are on the eThekwini municipality where, despite some agreements, councillors have turned against the ANC.