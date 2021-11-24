DBE ‘concerned’ about growing number of teachers fired for gross misconduct

A report by the South African Council of Educators has found at least 11 teachers have been let go after they were found guilty of a range of charges.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education on Wednesday said it was concerned about the growing number of teachers who had been fired for gross misconduct.

A report by the South African Council of Educators has found at least 11 teachers have been let go after they were found guilty of a range of charges.

The council received 443 cases against teachers including sexual misconduct, corporal punishment as well as verbal abuse since last year.

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said several investigations were ongoing.

“So, it’s really unfortunate that we have to do this to our educators who have signed a code of conduct and have committed to doing their work to the professional standard, but they don’t do it and they have to be traced down and fired by the department.”