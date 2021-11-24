Cancer Alliance: Passing NHI Bill will help the poor with cancer recovery

The group marched to the Gauteng Premier's Office on Tuesday to deliver a memorandum of demands on cancer patient needs in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - The Cancer Alliance said the passing of the National Health Insurance Bill would afford less fortunate cancer patients an equal shot at recovery.

Chief among these is that government set up a task team comprised of health professionals to focus on equipping government hospitals.

The alliance said more than 2,000 patients were waiting to receive cancer treatment at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

The group's Linda Greeff said as it stood, the poor were more likely to die from cancer.

“If you are diagnosed at the state hospital and you have early breast cancer, you can have your operation. The treatment for breast cancer can be a year. So, during that time, the therapeutic value of radiation actually diminishes and sets them up to have advance illnesses later on.”

Many cancer patients, who cannot afford #privatesector treatment, are paying with their lives, waiting years to receive lifesaving cancer treatments in the #publicsector. Today @TAC @Cancer_ZA @SECTION27news are calling on @David_Makhura to address the #cancercrisis in Gauteng pic.twitter.com/secUk0SMBJ SECTION27 (@SECTION27news) November 23, 2021