ANC's Seitebaleng Chelechele elected mayor of Mamusa Municipality

On Tuesday night proceedings were marred by disruptions when ANC councillors voted in support of the EFF's Olebeng Mogorosi for the speaker position.

JOHANNESBURG - The North West African National Congress (ANC)'s Seitebaleng Chelechele has been elected mayor in the Mamusa Local Municipality in Schweizer Reneke after two failed attempts.

ANC's interim provincial committee coordinator Hlomani Chauke said: “The council met last night and elected the mayor of the African National Congress and the delegate to the district council has now been seconded. The councils in the North West are now ran by the African National Congress.”

Chauke confirmed they have begun an internal investigation into the incident that he's described as a betrayal of the will of the people of Mamusa.

“Once we finalise our report, the African National Congress will announce publicly the action that we have taken against those ill-disciplined comrades.”