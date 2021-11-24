After disruption, eThekwini council to reconvene sitting to elect mayor

Monday’s proceedings saw angry protests as tempers ran high after it emerged that the vote for mayor could go either way.

DURBAN - The eThekwini municipality is set to reconvene its council meeting on Wednesday following Monday’s disruptions.

The meeting is scheduled to see the voting in of a mayor and deputy after proceedings were disrupted by African National Congress (ANC) councillors and party supporters.



Thabani Nyowose of the ANC was elected Speaker and will preside over Wednesday’s proceedings.

ANC councillors caused disturbances in the sitting, followed by party supporters who stormed into the council venue, singing and chanting.

A power cut also contributed to the chaos, forcing proceedings to be adjourned.

The ANC’s Mxolisi Kaunda and the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Nicole Graham are contesting the mayoral position.