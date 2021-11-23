Steenhuisen: SA now knows that the ANC can be beaten

The DA’s Mpho Phalatse beat the ANC’s Mpho Moerane to become the newly elected mayor of the City of Johannesburg, while Tania Campbell beat Mzwandile Masina in Ekurhuleni – all eyes are now on Tshwane where council is holding its first meeting.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said following the party’s victory in Ekurhuleni and the City of Johannesburg, South Africans now know that the African National Congress (ANC) can be beaten.

The three metros were hung with no party winning an outright majority in the municipal poll earlier this month.

In a virtual address on Tuesday morning, Steenhuisen said the outcomes in the two councils marked the crossing of a crucial psychological threshold for South Africans.

He said the election of DA leaders to the mayor and speaker positions in the City of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni was a watershed moment in the country’s political history.

"Today, the whole of South Africa knows that the ANC can be beaten we no longer live in a single party dominated democracy and that is a watershed moment in our history."

He said while they didn’t ask for help from the Economic Freedom Fighters or ActionSA, analysing why the parties chose to vote with the DA should not be the focus right now.

"Because right now, we have a golden opportunity to start correcting the course of these metros, to clean up government, to end corrupt contracts and to re-prioritise spending."

Steenhuisen has assured residents of the two metros that the DA will not compromise on its principles in order to remain in power and will honour its pre-election commitment of governing well.