Steenhuisen: It's clear the EFF voted more against ANC than they voted for DA

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) caused a political stir on Monday when they put their weight behind Democratic Alliance (DA) candidates Mpho Phalatse in Johannesburg and Tania Campbell in Ekurhuleni.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that it was clear that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) voted against the African National Congress (ANC) more than it voted for the DA in the election of mayors.

The red berets caused a political stir on Monday when they put their weight behind DA candidates Mpho Phalatse in Johannesburg and Tania Campbell in Ekurhuleni.

ALSO READ:

• Joburg ANC welcomes council outcomes, vows to hold DA administration accountable

• It's a win for the DA as Mpho Phalatse is elected Joburg mayor

• DA's Campbell beats ANC's Masina to become Ekurhuleni mayor

That's despite the DA repeatedly saying that it would not be part of any coalition arrangement that included the EFF.

Steenhuisen said that they did not make any deals with parties who voted in their favour, adding that they only offered them an opportunity to be on the right side of history by being part of the efforts to deliver services.

"We also want to make it absolutely clear that we did not solicit the support of the Economic Freedom Fighters or ActionSA for the candidates in these metros. There was no deal made with them and there was no quid pro quo for supporting our candidates," Steenhuisen said.

Speaking at a DA briefing on Tuesday morning, Steenhuisen said that nothing had changed.

"We are under no illusion about the stability of these governments as they now stand. I think it's very clear to all that the EFF voted against the ANC more than they voted for the DA. They extracted no concessions from us and they will get none. What this means is that these governments could very well be short-lived but whether they last five years or five days, I can assure you that the DA will use its time in office entirely in the service of the residents of these metros," Steenhuisen said.

The DA leader said that support from the EFF and ActionSA came with no strings attached.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba was touted for the job of Johannesburg mayor during negotiations between a group of smaller parties and the DA.

But the Democratic Alliance pushed ahead with the nomination of its own member.

Steenhuisen has conceded that the party's governance of the metros is not going to be a walk in the park.

"None of these cities can be turned around overnight, especially if we cannot ensure stability in complex minority coalitions. But the DA has managed difficult coalition governments before and we are up for this challenge."

WATCH: Coalition comes as a surprise and with no expectation - Steenhuisen