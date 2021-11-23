Soweto man arrested after body parts found in fridge set for mental observation

The court wants the 26-year-old's mental state to be examined after hearing the accused attempted to take his life on two occasions.

CAPE TOWN - A Soweto man arrested by police earlier this month following the discovery of human remains in his fridge may undergo mental observation.

Flavio Hlabangwane was arrested more than a week ago after detectives were deployed to his house in Protea Glen.

It's understood that the gruesome discovery was made by a woman who was visiting her partner's flat.

The Protea Magistrates Court has postponed the case against Flavio Hlabangwane to 30 November for the hearing of an application for the accused to undergo mental observation.

The court wants the 26-year-old's mental state to be examined after hearing that the accused attempted to take his life on two occasions.

The court further ordered that Hlabangwane be detained at the hospital section at Johannesburg Correctional Services as he may require medical attention and or special care.

It's alleged the accused's partner found female body parts while looking for something to eat in the fridge.

The identity of the victim remains unknown.