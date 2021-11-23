Southern Cape elderly driver dies after trying to cross flooded bridge

It's understood the driver of a double cab bakkie tried to cross a low-lying bridge on Geelbekvlei Road near Mosselbay on Tuesday morning when he ran into difficulty.

CAPE TOWN - An elderly man has died due to severe weather conditions in the Southern Cape.

It's understood the driver of a double cab bakkie tried to cross a low-lying bridge on Geelbekvlei Road near Mosselbay on Tuesday morning when he ran into difficulty.

The police's Malcolm Pojie said: “Medical rescue had to dive into the water and managed to get a body of the man out. But unfortunately after CPR, the man succumbed to his injuries. An inquest has been opened, and autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.”

The region has been hit by disruptive storms this week that resulted in flooding, road closures, water disruptions and infrastructure damage.

Disaster relief organisation, The Gift of the Givers, has deployed teams of volunteers to assist affected residents.

The organisation's Ali Sablay said: “Our teams were working until 11 pm to deliver bulk food to various feeding schemes that are feeding the communities in these distressed areas.”

