Sars extends filing season deadline for non-provisional taxpayers to 2 Dec

Sars said it's pleased with the overwhelming response from taxpayers who've submitted personal income tax returns since July.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has extended the filing season deadline for non-provisional individual taxpayers from Tuesday until 2 December 2021.

Sars on Tuesday said it was pleased with the overwhelming response from taxpayers who had submitted personal income tax returns since July.

It said it was acutely aware of systemic issues, as well as the impact of load shedding on taxpayers, which may have made it difficult for taxpayers to file returns.

As a result, the date for the levying of penalties on taxpayers who have not filed their returns, will be extended and implemented in January.