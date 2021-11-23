Samsa still probing oil spill from vessel bunkering operation in Algoa Bay

CAPE TOWN - The South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) on Tuesday said that it was still investigating an oil spill that occurred during a vessel bunkering operation in Algoa Bay in the Eastern Cape.

It occurred earlier this month.

The authority is working with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment.

It said that a small amount of emulsified fuel oil, called tar balls, had washed ashore.

But they needed to be tested to determine if they were from the Algoa Bay spill.

Samsa said that so far four birds and a penguin that had been contaminated with oil had been captured and were being cared for.

The affected vessel's insurer is covering the cost of the clean-up.