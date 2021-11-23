SA's Black Coffee bags major Grammy nomination

Black Coffee is nominated in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for his latest album titled 'Subconsciously'.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African music industry once again has a chance to shine on a global awards stage as DJ Black Coffee has been nominated for a Grammy Award.

Black Coffee, real name Nathi Maphumulo, is nominated in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for his latest album titled Subconsciously.

Maphumulo first rose to fame as part of local house group, Shana. Thereafter, he launched his solo career, collaborating with musicians such as Bucie, Zakes Bantwini and Monique Bingham.

He's since gone international, making a name for himself as one of the world's most sought-after DJs and is friends with stars such as Diddy, Drake, David Guetta and Kelly Rowland

He's up against fellow international DJs such as Major Lazer and Sylvan Esso.