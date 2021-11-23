SA liquor traders call for no booze ban ahead of COVID fourth wave

The sector on Tuesday said as they moved towards the peak trading period, they were confronted with a possibility of a fourth wave, which would no doubt disrupt their business activities.

CAPE TOWN - With the festive season around the corner, the South African liquor traders are calling on government to exercise caution in responding to the fourth wave.

The National Liquor Trader's Lucky Ntimane said: “We call on government to exercise caution to respond to the fourth wave by taking heed of science and all available justifiable means to ensure that we pass through the fourth wave without sacrificing the livelihoods, which has often been the case with dealing with the previous three waves.”

He said they had always maintained that lives could not be saved at the expense of livelihoods.

“There is real fear amongst liquor traders that the ban on alcohol is looming. But we remain convinced that our economy cannot afford another, let alone further, restrictions on alcohol sales.”