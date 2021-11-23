Go

Political parties blame ANC for eThekwini council meeting disruption

The council was expected to nominate chief whips, a mayor and deputy mayor but the sitting was thrown into disorder, with councillors hurling insults at each other.

SCREENGRAB: Disruptions at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. ANC and EFF supporters are seen making their way inside the but EFF councillors are preventing their members from coming inside. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News.
DURBAN - Political parties are blaming the African National Congress (ANC) for Monday’s chaotic disruption of the eThekwini council sitting.

ANC supporters stormed into the venue during an adjournment that was called to attend to an electricity outage.

Political parties claim that the ANC orchestrated yesterday’s chaotic scenes that broke out during the council meeting.

However, they’ve not provided any proof to back up these allegations.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)’s Thami Ntuli said that the ANC could see that things might not go well for them in terms of electing a mayor.

"They bus in people to disrupt the very important work of the voters and it's unfortunate that the ANC wants to cling to power at the cost of the voters," Ntuli said.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Nicole Graham echoed Ntuli’s remarks, saying that the outcome would not change.

"The whole thing is a complete joke and the reality is that when this council sits, the outcome will be the outcome and the ANC must make peace with what it is," Graham said.

The meeting has been adjourned to Wednesday.

