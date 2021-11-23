Political parties blame ANC for eThekwini council meeting disruption

Political parties claim that the ANC orchestrated yesterday’s chaotic scenes that broke out during the council meeting.

However, they’ve not provided any proof to back up these allegations.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)’s Thami Ntuli said that the ANC could see that things might not go well for them in terms of electing a mayor.

"They bus in people to disrupt the very important work of the voters and it's unfortunate that the ANC wants to cling to power at the cost of the voters," Ntuli said.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Nicole Graham echoed Ntuli’s remarks, saying that the outcome would not change.

"The whole thing is a complete joke and the reality is that when this council sits, the outcome will be the outcome and the ANC must make peace with what it is," Graham said.

The meeting has been adjourned to Wednesday.