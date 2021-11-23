NW ANC's probe will ‘unmask' councillors who voted for EFF speaker in Mamusa

It is unknown which ANC councillors in Mamusa went against the party line when they voted in support of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Olebogeng Mogorosi for the position, instead of former mayor Doctor Batsi.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in the North West on Tuesday said it would probe the conduct of its councillors in the Mamusa Local Municipality in Schweizer-Reneke after they voted with the opposition in the election of the council’s speaker – despite having the outright majority.

In a statement on Tuesday, the party’s interim provincial committee (IPC) coordinator Hlomane Chauke condemned the incident, describing it as an act of disloyalty and betrayal that undermined the will of the people of Mamusa.

“The ANC will investigate the conduct of our councillors whose actions have brought the movement into disrepute. Our councillors have recently signed recently signed deployment contracts committing themselves to respect the constitution of the ANC. The actions of these faceless elements constitute a gross violation of our deployment contract and the ANC constitution.”

Chauke said the IPC would engage councillors with the goal of exposing the perpetrators.

“The ANC will spare no effort in unmasking and exposing these deceptive elements and ensure that they face the full might of the ANC constitution.”

Meanwhile, the election of the mayor did not take place after the council sitting, which was disrupted on Monday, failed to make any progress on Tuesday. Proceedings have been postponed to Friday.

ANC HOLDS ON TO POWER IN RUSTENBURG

The ANC has managed to hold on to power in the Rustenburg Local Municipality, which is one of three hung councils in the province.

Following the 2016 local government election, Rustenburg was the only hung council – resulting in the ANC forming coalitions with smaller parties.

In the 2021 local poll, the party also failed to obtain an outright majority in Lekwa-Teemane and JB Marks municipalities.

Former speaker Sheila Mabale-Huma was elected the executive mayor of Rustenburg at the inaugural council meeting that took place at the Rustenburg Civic Centre on Monday.

Mabale-Huma was up against Tsogang Civic Movement’s Papi Rangwaga and Democratic Alliance’s Pieter Malan.