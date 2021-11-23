Mopping up operations under way in George in wake of heavy rain, flooding

The George Municipality has appealed to residents to stay off the roads as flooding has resulted in a number of road closures.

CAPE TOWN - Disaster management officials continue to have their hands full along the Garden Route where heavy rainfall is wreaking havoc.

The George Municipality has appealed to residents to stay off the roads as flooding has resulted in a number of road closures.

Several clinics, at least one hospital and schools were also affected by the inclement weather on Monday.

Mopping up operations are continuing in the Southern Cape town of George, which has been lashed by heavy rains.

The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre said that it had received multiple reports of heavy flooding and storm damage.

On Monday, the occupants of two houses had to be rescued after becoming trapped inside their homes but there had been no reports of injuries or missing residents.

The Blanco, Kuyasa, Lawaaikamp and Parkdene clinics were forced to close their doors while officials also received reports of flooding at the George Mediclinic.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Education Department's Bronagh Hammond said that numerous schools also had to close while all matric exam venues remain open.

"Contingency measures for learners have been put in place, with one learner even using a tractor to get from Pacaltsdorp to school in George," Hammond said.

She said that they were awaiting further details about how many schools had been closed and if any matriculants have been affected.

WATCH: Heavy rains cause flooding in George