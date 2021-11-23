Mapisa-Nqakula: There was no cooperation from KZN authorities during July riots

Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula gave evidence before the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearing looking into the violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

CAPE TOWN - Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that there was a lack of cooperation from the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner during the July unrest.

Mapisa-Nqakula explained that on 10 July it was not yet necessary for the army to be deployed.

"The were indications from the police that the police were overwhelmed by what was happening," the former minister said.

However, the next day, the president asked for the deployment of the SANDF and made contact with Police Minister Bheki Cele.

In a space of three days, the number of soldiers were increased to about 25,000 as the situation escalated.

But Mapisa-Nqakula also mentioned that the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner was reluctant to share information with her and colleagues.

"There was no cooperation whatsoever from the people responsible here," Mapisa-Nqakula said.

The hearings continue this week.