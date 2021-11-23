July unrest: Witness says he was attacked 3 times by Phoenix vigilante groups

The South African Human Rights Commission started the inquiry last week in a bid to investigate the incidents which saw many people die.

DURBAN - A witness at the investigative hearings into the July unrest said he was attacked three times by different vigilante groups in Phoenix.

Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Maphisa-Nqakula took to the stand on Monday; she spoke about the lack of cooperation from law enforcement in KZN.

On Tuesday, Mbusu Xaba from KwaMashu, north of Durban, said what began as a trip to look for petrol for his car became the worst day of his life.

While sharing his own experience of the Phoenix violence, Xaba told the inquiry that he was still scared of going to Phoenix.



He said he was looking for petrol but ended up being stopped at least at three different roadblocks, harassed, insulted and beaten up.

He said the vigilantes in the area were armed Indian men: “I saw three automatic rifles; I also saw three short guns.”

He said at the last blockage, he saw an old woman being attacked.

“The old lady had more injuries than I did. She was more injured than I was.”

Mbuso said he would not revisit Phoenix.

