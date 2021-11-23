Joburg ANC welcomes council outcomes, vows to hold DA administration accountable

The African National Congress in Johannesburg congratulated the new Speaker, Vasco da Gama, Mayor Mpho Phalatse and the chief whip of council on their election victories.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed the outcomes of this month's elections, which have positioned it as the official opposition in the City of Johannesburg council.

In a statement, the ANC said that it noted the results of Monday's marathon sitting in Brixton, where the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mpho Phalatse was elected mayor.

Phalatse, who was up against the African National Congress (ANC)'s Mpho Moerane and who had occupied the position ahead of the local government elections earlier this month, won with 144 votes in her favour, while Moerane got 121 votes.

The ANC said that it would, along with its government of local unity partners, hold the DA administration accountable and ensure that services were adequately delivered to the people of Johannesburg.

"The ANC is responsible for 87 out of 135 wards in Johannesburg, placing the ANC at the coal-face of service delivery. Moreover, this also presents the ANC as the first point of contact for service delivery

to the residents of Johannesburg. We will, along with our Government of Local Unity partners, hold the DA administration accountable and ensure services are adequately delivered to the people of Johannesburg," the party said in its statement.

It also congratulated the new Speaker, Vasco da Gama, Mayor Phalatse and the chief whip of council.

The party added that it would "go back to the drawing board to ensure that a clear and effective opposition strategy is developed."

