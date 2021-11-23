George municipality battles power cuts, water outage in aftermath of floods

The downpours and flooding has caused extensive damage to the power network.

CAPE TOWN - The impact of heavy rain and flooding in George and the surrounding areas is still being felt.

There have been power cuts and a water outage in the aftermath of the heavy downpours.

On Monday, the George municipality urged residents to stay home, if possible, due to flooding.

Several clinics that had to be closed have since reopened.

Municipal staff are also out in communities that remain without power.

The municipality said that it was aware that parts of George were rather ironically without drinking water as flooding had seriously damaged infrastructure.

Water trucks have been dispatched.

