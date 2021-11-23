Decision to release Zuma on medical parole not justified, DA argues in court

The Helen Suzman Foundation, AfriForum and the Democratic Alliance are challenging former President Jacob Zuma's release on medical parole in September after he was imprisoned for contempt of court in July.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has argued in the High Court in Pretoria that just because someone is ill it doesn't get them a free pass out of jail.

Former Correctional Services boss Arthur Fraser made the decision to release Zuma despite the medical parole advisory board recommending against it.

The DA's advocate Ismail Jamie said the decision to release the former president on medical parole had not been justified.

"To point it back to section 42, any of the factors listed in Section 42.2b I should have already alluded to, so the legislature requires a balanced approach to be adopted to medical parole. The mere fact you are ill or incapacitated does not mean that you get a free pass out of jail."

