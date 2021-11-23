Go

DA secures Tshwane with Randall Williams elected mayor

The swearing in of councillors concluded earlier and was followed by the election of mayor and speaker.

FILE: New City of Tshwane mayor, Randall Williams. Picture: @DAGauteng/Twitter
TSHWANE - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Randall Williams has been elected the new mayor of the City of Tshwane. He was uncontested.

Earlier, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said his party would support the DA and that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) would follow this approach as witnessed in other metros in Gauteng on Monday.

While Mashaba emphasised that he and other opposition parties who were part of the collapsed multiparty coalition talks remain “deeply disappointed” with the DA, they will continue to support the party.

