DA secures Tshwane with Randall Williams elected mayor
The swearing in of councillors concluded earlier and was followed by the election of mayor and speaker.
TSHWANE - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Randall Williams has been elected the new mayor of the City of Tshwane. He was uncontested.
The swearing in of councillors concluded earlier and was followed by the election of mayor and speaker.
ALSO READ:
DA back in driving seat after Mpho Phalatse elected as new Joburg mayor
BREAKING NEWS: #TshwaneCouncil The new mayor of Tshwane is the DAs Randall Williams. He was uncontested. TTM pic.twitter.com/wwgce6gmNIEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 23, 2021
Earlier, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said his party would support the DA and that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) would follow this approach as witnessed in other metros in Gauteng on Monday.
While Mashaba emphasised that he and other opposition parties who were part of the collapsed multiparty coalition talks remain “deeply disappointed” with the DA, they will continue to support the party.
#TshwaneCouncil ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says the partys 19 councillors will vote with the DA in Tshwane this afternoon when the council appoints a Mayor, Speaker and Chief Whip. He says the #EFF guaranteed they would also do the same. TTM pic.twitter.com/eGMFASfsuzEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 23, 2021