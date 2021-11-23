DA back in driving seat after Mpho Phalatse elected as new Joburg mayor

The appointment of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s candidate on Monday night marked the second major blow to the African National Congress (ANC), which also lost Ekurhuleni.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Gold is waking up with Mpho Phalatse as its new mayor.

It was confirmed in a marathon sitting of the City of Johannesburg at the Brixton Multipurpose Centre on Monday night.

Phalatse was up against the African National Congress (ANC)'s Mpho Moerane, who had occupied the position ahead of the local government elections earlier this month.

Phalatse won with 144 votes in her favour, while Moerane got 121 votes.

ActionSA's Herman Mashaba's ambitions were dashed after the DA refused to form a coalition with the party.

However, ActionSA opted to side with the DA anyway.

In an unexpected move, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also gave its backing to Phalatse.

The DA also got its foot in the door of the Ekurhuleni mayor's office, with Tania Campbell beating the ANC’s incumbent Mzwandile Masina.

"I am completely humbled by the faith and trust that has been placed in me as the mayor of our great city of Ekurhuleni. It is my privilege to serve the people of Ekurhuleni as the mayor of our city," Campbell said.

The DA also took the Speaker positions in both Ekurhuleni and Joburg.

Vasco da Gama has been sworn in as the City of Johannesburg Speaker.

He presided over the election of Phalatse.

