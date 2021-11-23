CT's new mayoral committee sets sights on ending power cuts, poverty

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis unveiled his team on Monday, saying that members had a strong mandate from residents to end power cuts in the city over time, to invest more into community safety and to fight for greater control over passenger rail in the metro.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s newly appointed mayoral committee will have a strong focus on creating a conducive environment for economic growth and eradicating poverty.

The new mayco member responsible for energy is Beverley van Reenen, who Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said would play a key role in working to end rolling blackouts in Cape Town over time.

"The more we can reduce our reliance on Eskom, the more we can buy much cheaper power from other sources, the more we can pass on the savings to the residents of Cape Town," the new mayor said.

Another newcomer is Community Services and Health mayco member, Patricia van der Ross.

"What I'm excited about is putting my mayor's seven-step pledge into Community Services and Health and seeing how it's going to perform," Van der Ross said.

Malusi Booi retains his position in the Human Settlements portfolio, while Theresa Uys has been appointed Mayoral Committee Member for Corporate Services.