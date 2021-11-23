CT community shaken after woman killed in suspected drive-by shooting

Police say three others, aged between 16 and 60, were wounded in Sunday's night's attack in Cafda.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town community remains shocked following a suspected drive-by shooting that has claimed the life of a 38-year-old woman.

Police say three others, aged between 16 and 60, were wounded in Sunday's night's attack in Cafda.

Upon the police's arrival at the crime scene, Sabrina Isaacs and those who were wounded had already been taken to hospital in a private vehicle.

Isaacs was later declared dead. It's alleged the occupants of a white vehicle opened fire and fled.

The police's Frederick van Wyk on Tuesday said: “We have opened cases of murder, attempted murder and malicious damage to property for further investigations. Investigations continue and we urge anyone with further information to contact the police.”