CGE questions how a child rapist elected as mayor of Kannaland Municipality

In 2008, he was convicted of statutory rape and the indecent assault of a 15-year-old. The rape occurred in 2004 while he was mayor.

CAPE TOWN - The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) said that it wants to determine how a convicted child rapist was able to stand for election despite his conviction.

Icosa's Jeffrey Donson has been re-elected as the mayor of the Kannaland municipality.

In 2008, he was convicted of statutory rape and the indecent assault of a 15-year-old.

ALSO READ:

• ANC looks to review Icosa coalition deal after child rapist appointed as mayor

• Convicted child rapist as mayor a slap in voters' faces - Gender commission

• Urgent call for convicted child rapist Jeffrey Donson to be removed from office

The rape occurred in 2004 while he was mayor.

"What we wanted to get, hence we are doing this thorough investigation, is why was a minimum sentence not prescribed when he was sentenced? Why was his conviction reduced? Why was he not in the sex offenders register?" the commission's Javu Baloyi asked.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape said that it was reviewing its coalition partnership with Icosa that resulted in Donson's appointment.