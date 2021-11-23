Cancer Alliance demands govt include health professionals in cancer task team

The group marched to the Gauteng Premier's Office on Tuesday to deliver a memorandum of demands.

JOHANNESBURG - The Cancer Alliance has demanded that government set up a task team comprised of medical professionals to address cancer patient needs in Gauteng.

The alliance said more than 2,000 patients were waiting to receive cancer treatment at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

That hospital is one of the province's main public healthcare centres that provide cancer treatment.

The alliance's Linda Greef said government needed to admit that there was a crisis and appointed the relevant people to address it.

“We asked for a special task team to be set up by different professionals that have an understanding of what we need in terms of chemical treatment and not just the administrators and managers of the hospital.