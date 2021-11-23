Arthur Mafokate grateful for support after stint in hospital

While he didn't say what he was in hospital for, Arthur Mafokate said it was not due to COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Kwaito musician Arthur Mafokate has thanked well-wishers who supported him during a recent stint in a local hospital.

Mafokate took to his Instagram account to post a picture of himself on a hospital bed, adding that he'd been there since Wednesday, 17 November.

He also indicated that he hadn't told his parents that he was admitted out of fear of worrying them.

While he didn't say what he was in hospital for, Mafokate told Daily Sun that it was not due to COVID-19.