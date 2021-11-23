Another one in the bag for the DA: Tyrone Gray elected Mogale City mayor
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has clinched another municipality after a hard-fought battle, this time in Mogale City on Gauteng's West Rand.
On Tuesday afternoon, Tyrone Gray was elected mayor while the party's Jacqui Pannall now occupies the speaker position.
The latest development is another significant win for the DA, which also bagged Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni on Monday.
In the council vote on Tuesday, Gray secured 45 nods while the ANC’s Lucky Sele only bagged 31.
The DA had come second to the ANC in the recent elections securing 32% of the vote.
But with the EFF’s support, which had 13% of the vote and the backing of the Freedom Front Plus, the DA has been able to clinch top positions.
In the 2016 municipal elections, the DA had also ascended to power with the help of the EFF, but after a motion of no confidence in the leadership, the ANC regained power.
The comes after a vote of support from other opposition parties and affirms their faith in the DAs ability to govern.DA Gauteng (@DAGauteng) November 23, 2021
Cllr Jacqueline Pannall has been elected the new Council Speaker and will preside over Council meetings and perform duties in line with the role.
On our to-do list will be to get the basics right by working to restore service delivery, revitalising the local economy and fixing the public transport system.DA Gauteng (@DAGauteng) November 23, 2021
We are aware that success will not be achieved overnight, but our team of councillors are capable and up to the task.