The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

On EWN.co.za this morning, the ANC has announced its mayoral candidates for the country's metros but has failed to disclose further details of coalition agreements ahead of crucial municipal sittings to elect mayors and speakers this week. The party held a special extended national executive committee meeting yesterday and in a statement, it's now disclosed that Mpho Moerane will contest the Joburg metro, while Mzwandile Masina wants the mayoral chains in Ekurhuleni, as does Frans Boshielo in Tshwane.

The ANC has the rest of today to decide the fate of their coalition agreement with Icosa, which saw the party’s leader and convicted child rapist, Jeffrey Donson, appointed as mayor. Calls are mounting for the party to distance itself from him, after a joint council meeting in Kannaland last week saw Donson re-elected as mayor.

Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile says the state of affairs in the province will be a true test of the maturity and health of the country’s young democracy. Maile has weighed in as metros and local councils are expected to elect office-bearers and constitute councils from today. As the deadline to form coalitions fast approaches, the MEC is urging political parties to find a way to work together.

David Mphelo begins his first week on the job as acting head of Prasa after the company suspended its recently appointed CEO. In a statement released over the weekend, the Prasa board revealed that CEO Zolani Matthews was denied top-level state security clearance after failing to disclose his UK citizenship.

687 more COVID-19 tests have come back positive. Sadly, another two deaths were also reported over the past 24-hour cycle, taking our death toll to 89,574. On the vaccine front, over 24.6 million jabs have been administered in the country so far. Government had hoped to inoculate at least 30 million people or 70% of our population by New Year's Eve. However, many people who've had one dose of the Pfizer jab still need to go back for their second shots.

Joburg Water says some of its reservoirs and towers that were affected during Rand Water’s planned maintenance last week have recovered and are supplying areas at normal capacity. Disruptions to the city’s water supply have improved after Rand Water was forced to implement what it calls load shifting, by moving water from healthy systems to reservoirs that are struggling. Supply from the Eikenhof pump station is now at full capacity with 1,200 megalitres and the increased flow continues to help the Brixton, Hursthill and Crosby reservoirs.

Consumers have been asked to boycott all Massmart-owned stores, as workers continue their strike today. It's day 4 of the protected stay-away by Saccawu members, who're demanding wage increases, an end to mass retrenchments and improved labour practices. But their demonstration was disrupted over the weekend. SMSes were allegedly sent to workers, claiming members were being forced to strike and that they might face a company-wide shut-out. The union is set to protest outside the Pretoria North Makro this morning.

Shopping malls and retailers are bracing themselves ahead of Black Friday at the end of this week. Black Friday is a US tradition that sees massive discounts across stores the Friday after the Thanksgiving holiday. The Bureau of Market Research says it was first introduced in South Africa in 2014 from the 27th to the 29th of November but it's since evolved and now spans almost the entire month, with some of SA's major retailers offering what they say are not-to-be-missed deals from the start of November.

Fossil fuel giant Shell is reportedly going ahead with South African offshore oil explorations, despite not having done an environmental impact assessment. That's according to the Green Connection, who's members are in staunch opposition to the company's investigations. They staged a protest outside Cape Town harbour yesterday, as Shell's new seismic survey ship docked. The vessel will blast seismic booms, such as those from earthquakes, onto the ocean floor to find potential oil reserves. Mammals sensitive to the sound, such as whales and dolphins are likely to be most affected by these booms. The group's Liz McDaid says all of this is set to happen without government's appropriate oversight.

South African National Parks Week begins today and citizens are able to visit many parks for free. The week was opened at the Addo National Elephant Park in the Eastern Cape. It's the 16th annual SANParks Week, and South Africans will have free access to the Addo, Table Mountain, Kruger and the Tsitsikamma section of the Garden Route National Park.

In international news, a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade in the US state of Wisconsin on Sunday evening causing "some fatalities" and injuring more than 20 people, police said.

Sudan's deposed prime minister and the top general who ousted him a month ago signed a breakthrough deal Sunday to reverse the military takeover, but protests continued and a teenager was killed.

The United States has joined an annual list of "backsliding" democracies for the first time, the International IDEA think-tank said on Monday, pointing to a "visible deterioration" it said began in 2019.