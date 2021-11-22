Six-Try win for Springbok Women over England U20

Captained by Catha Jacobs, the Bok Women used their pack to launch a number of very good attacks throughout the game.

CAPE TOWN - The Springbok Women bagged a 38-5 victory over England's Under-20 team in London on Sunday. Although it was a friendly match, it was a much-needed win after three weeks on tour and some thrashings by France and Wales.

Captained by Catha Jacobs, the Bok Women used their pack to launch a number of very good attacks throughout the game. Flyhalf Libbie Janse van Rensburg scored twice in the first half with fullback Donelle Snyders also crossing the try-line.

The South Africans headed into the halftime break with a 19-0 lead, with some varied play, clearly enjoying throwing the ball around a bit and put together some good phases on attack while defending very well. Winger Ayanda Malinga scored twice in the second half with replacement flyhalf Nadine Roos also getting on the try-scoring list. Outside center Jakkie CIlliers had a good day out with the boot as well, nailing four conversions.

After the match, Springbok Women head coach Stanley Raubenheimer said the result was not the most pleasing aspect of the performance.

“This was one of those situations where you can't really win. If you don't perform well and win, you will get criticised and when you do win and play well, people would say it was expected of you to do so,” explained Raubenheimer.

“Nevertheless, it was still a pleasing performance for us. This team had very little time together and some of these players had not played in a while, so there were mistakes we had expected. Some of the things we focus on did improve, hence the result. So, it was good for the players to see what can happen if we execute well.”

Raubenheimer asked of the players to keep ball in hand and that worked well, with a number of tries coming from good, sustained possession.

“You could see the players started to enjoy the time on the field and that showed in a number of executions. It is still frustrating when they don't master basic things like catching a ball or holding on to a pass, but that improved as they played more.”

Raubenheimer said the victory same at an appropriate time, with the last week of the tour coming up.

“It was good for our confidence, a win is always a good thing, although we are process-driven on this tour. This will also shake up the players who did not play today, as some of those on the field showed they want to play against the Barbarians next week.”

South Africa will be part of a historic day at Twickenham this weekend, wheRE they have been invited to play the Barbarians Women.