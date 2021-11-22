Sahpra reviews Pfizer’s bid for vaccine booster shot in SA

It comes as our health workers have started receiving a second shot of the Johnson & Johnson jab.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) on Monday said it was reviewing an application from Pfizer for a vaccine booster shot in South Africa.

It comes as the country's health workers have started receiving a second shot of the Johnson & Johnson jab.

Recently, the Department of Health said that there were some healthcare workers who opted to hold on and wait for the clearance of a Pfizer booster shot.

Sahpra announced on Monday afternoon that it will now commence with the assessment of data for the safety and efficacy of the third dose.

"Sahpra has received an application for the Pfizer Comirnaty Booster/3rd dose vaccine. The outcome of the assessment will be communicated in due course," it said in a statement.