Saccawu asks consumers to boycott Massmart-owned stores as strike continues

It's day four of the protected stay-away by Saccawu members, who're demanding wage increases, an end to mass retrenchments and improved labour practices.

JOHANNESBURG - Consumers have been asked to boycott all Massmart-owned stores, as workers continue their strike on Monday.

But their demonstration was disrupted over the weekend.

SMSes were allegedly sent to workers claiming that members were being forced to strike and that they might face a company-wide shut-out.

The union is set to protest outside the Pretoria North Marko on Monday morning.

Union spokesperson Sithembele Tshwete said that Massmart had long been guilty of denying equal worker rights.

"We believe that our cause is just in the sense that we are demanding the company to do what is reasonable to remunerate employees. We are seeing this group, they have gone to Ghana and they did not succeed, they've gone everywhere, and they are in South Africa now. They've reaped so much because of the very same worker, not only Saccawu workers. In terms of their working conditions, that's all we are fighting for."