SA records 687 new COVID cases, 2 more deaths

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 687 more positive COVID-19 tests.

Another two deaths were also reported over the past 24-hour cycle, taking the country's known death toll to 89,574.

On the vaccine front, over 24.6 million jabs have been administered in the country so far.

Government hopes to inoculate at least 30 million people or 70% of our population by New Year's Eve, however, many people who've had one dose of the Pfizer jab still need to go back for their second shots.