Reservoirs impacted by Rand Water outage have recovered - Joburg Water

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water said that some of its reservoirs and towers that were affected during Rand Water’s planned maintenance last week had recovered and were supplying areas at normal capacity.

Disruptions to the city’s water supply have improved after Rand Water was forced to implement what it called load shifting, by moving water from healthy systems, to reservoirs that are struggling.

Supply from the Eikenhof pump station is now at full capacity, with 1,200 megalitres, and the increased flow continues to help the Brixton, Hursthill and Crosby reservoirs.

"All other reservoirs and towers that were impacted during the Rand Water outage have recovered and are supplying areas at normal capacity. Alternate water supply is focused on the Hursthill supply zone that has been negatively impacted. Mobile tankers are providing water in the following areas NewClare, Westbury, Claremont, Coronationville, Sophiatown, Westdene," said Joburg Water spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela.