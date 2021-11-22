Ramaphosa: SA in grip of relentless war being waged on bodies of women, children

President Cyril Ramaphosa has used his weekly newsletter to highlight the shameful increase in child murders, rapes and domestic violence abuse in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is warning that if a nation's character can be judged by how it treats women and children, then South Africa is falling desperately short.

He's used his weekly newsletter to highlight the shameful increase in child murders, rapes and domestic violence abuse.

The latest crime statistics showed that there was a 7% increase in rapes in South Africa in the first three months of this year, compared with the previous quarter.

The rate of child murders has also climbed by nearly a third.

Ramaphosa said that the country was in the grip of a relentless war being waged on the bodies of women and children that showed no signs of abating.

The president is suggesting that if each man gathered two men and the three pledged to never rape a woman, never lay a hand on a woman and hold each other accountable to this pledge, South Africa could start to seriously tackle gender-based violence in our country.