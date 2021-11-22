Popcru 'enraged' by continuous attacks on police stations

The police's spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the criminals made off with firearms and ammunition from the Malamulele police station.

JOHANNESBURG - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) said it was enraging that police stations continue to be attacked following a robbery at the Malamulele community service centre.

The gang stormed late Sunday night and held up officers at gun point in the community service centre of the police station.

The police's spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the criminals made off with firearms and ammunition.

"Some members were forced into the back of the police van while a member was ordered to open the safe where the suspects took out five rifles, 9mm pistols, shot guns and an undisclosed number of ammunition".

Popcru wants a speedy implementation of the restructuring of the SAPS as one of the many solutions to addressing the crisis.

"This brazen attack takes place at a time when there have been many vulnerabilities with regards to the integrity of police stations, dominantly those situated outside affluent areas, with challenges around the uneven allocation of resources and staff shortages at a peak," the union said in a statement.

It said at the time of the attack, only five officers were on duty, presiding over an area that covers a population of approximately half a million people.

"This follows multiple other incidents of the same nature in Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape and the North West provinces in the recent past, demonstrating that despite the historical role of police stations being safe havens; they are now becoming unsafe territories for both officers and community members. This has unfairly led to police being totally blamed for failing to service communities without characterising their deteriorating working conditions."