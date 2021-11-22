Noodle deaths: Investigation looking into 2 different brands - Health Dept

It's still unclear if the deaths of five children - in separate tragedies - were caused by food poisoning, but the Health Department confirmed the children in the Eastern Cape ate a different brand of noodles from the children in Mpumalanga.

Investigations are still under way.

Recently, two siblings in Mpumalanga died reportedly after sharing a packet of noodles.

It came just days after three children died in the Eastern Cape.

They too had eaten noodles.

The Health Department said that the investigations had been prioritised.

The department's Murdock Ramathuba said: "The investigation is ongoing. It's a long process to try to come down to one thing because there are many factors that are involved in cases of food poisoning unless it is laboratory confirmed or other factors that might be involved."

He said that the noodles were two different brands.

"We had a meeting on Friday with one of the brand owners and we have requested a meeting with the other brand owners, which we could not meet over the weekend. We are hoping to meet with them today [Monday] to just go over what could have gone wrong," said Ramathuba.

He said that they took samples of the noodles.

"With the biological samples quicker to get, we have received those. There was no serious alarm that we found from the biological samples so far. With the chemical samples, we are still waiting on the analysis to make a determination on what could have been the case."