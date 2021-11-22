NMB’s new Mayor Johnson to city officials: You underperform, I fire you

Eugene Johnson was elected mayor in a close race against the DA’s Nqaba Bhanga, who got just one vote less.

CAPE TOWN - Newly elected Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Eugene Johnson has had tough words for city officials, saying those who underperform would be fired.

The Northern Alliance’s Gary van Niekerk was elected council speaker at a council meeting in Gqeberha on Monday.

A tough-talking Johnson took to the podium for the first time to deliver an inaugural speech as executive mayor.

Johnson was a surprise mayoral candidate and was announced less than 24 hours before the council sitting.

She said it was down to business and performance would be closely monitored under the new coalition administration.

“I will ensure that this municipality is run by ethical leaders, managers and workers. I will remove those from office who fail to do what they are paid to do.”

She said corruption would be a rooted out: “I’ve made a commitment to the members of the coalition government that we will root out corruption. My mandate as set out by the ANC manifesto is clear as far as corruption is concerned.”

Former council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya will be her deputy.