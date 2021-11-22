Mphelo steps up as acting Prasa head after CEO Matthews suspended

In a statement released this weekend, the Prasa board revealed that CEO Zolani Matthews was denied top-level State Security clearance after failing to disclose his UK citizenship.

CAPE TOWN - David Mphelo begins his first week on the job as acting head of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) after the company suspended its recently appointed CEO.

The passenger rail agency is taking a hard stance against dishonesty, immediately replacing Matthews with the group CIO pending their investigation.

When asked, spokesperson Andiswa Makhanda said that they had been barred from discussing the matter further but could confirm that the move to suspend was done to safeguard the integrity of their investigation.

"Mr Matthews is in breach of his contract of employment. The reason to place him on precautionary suspension is to ensure that further investigation is conducted without any interference. The BOC would like to be given space to deal with this matter without further issuance of statements to the media."

Prasa said that it received a letter from the State Security ministry last week, revealing the UK citizenship issue.

The board of control said that it was left shocked, and believed, for whatever reason, that Matthews intentionally concealed this information.