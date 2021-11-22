Limpopo police station robbed of guns, ammunition in late night raid

A gang stormed the Malamulele Community Service Centre late on Sunday night and held officers at gunpoint.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are trying to track down gunmen who robbed a police station.

Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that they made off with firearms and ammunition.

"Some members were forced into the back of a police van while one member was ordered to unlock the safe where the suspects took R5 rifles, 9mm pistols, shotguns and an undisclosed amount of ammunition."

Afterward, the group then robbed a nearby food outlet and a petrol station.

Mathe said what's called a 72-hour action plan had been launched.

"All roleplayers including a multi-disciplinary team consisting of crime scene experts and specialised units within the SAPS are combing the scene and they are in pursuit of the heavily-armed men."