K-pop kings BTS win Artist of the Year AMA in Asian first

The septet also scooped awards for Favourite Pop Duo or Group and Favourite Pop Song for their hit 'Butter' at the glitzy Los Angeles ceremony hosted by Cardi B.

LOS ANGELES -K-pop sensation BTS on Sunday became the first Asian group to win Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards.

South Korea's biggest band, who now have nine AMAs, joined British rockers Coldplay for the world television premiere performance of My Universe at the star-studded show, and tweeted a picture of the groups together.

BTS's Twitter feed later paid tribute to their fans, known as the "ARMY".

The trailblazing stars cemented their place in US chart history last year when their hit single Dynamite entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number one, making them the first South Korean act to top the rankings.

Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion joined BTS with three awards each, while Taylor Swift took home gongs for Favourite Female Pop Artist and Favourite Pop Album evermore and Ed Sheeran won Favourite Male Pop Artist.

The AMAs is the world's largest fan-voted awards show.