Go

It's a win for the DA as Mpho Phalatse is elected Joburg mayor

She beat the African National Congress (ANC)'s Mpho Moerane as councillors cast their ballot for the new leadership in the first council sitting taking place at the Brixton multipurpose centre on Monday.

Mpho Phalatse. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter.
Mpho Phalatse. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter.
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mpho Phalatse has officially been elected the new mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

She beat the African National Congress (ANC)'s Mpho Moerane as councillors cast their ballot for the new leadership in the first council sitting taking place at the Brixton multipurpose centre on Monday.

The DA’s Vasco da Gama is the new speaker of the City of Johannesburg with 147 votes cast in his favour.

Da Gama was up against the African National Congress (ANC)'s Eunice Mgcina - who had received two nominations. She got 118 votes.

Counting by IEC officials took place under the watchful eye of party agents earlier, the announcement was made by the acting City Manager Floyd Brink who has presided over proceedings.

ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba saw his ambitions dashed after the DA refused to form a coalition with his party.

Timeline

More in Elections

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA