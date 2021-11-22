'Idols' winner Berry Trytsman 'honoured' that SA fell in love with her

The 31-year-old from Cape Town walked away with various prizes including a car, phone and cash.

JOHANNESBURG - Idols South Africa season 17 winner Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman became an instant millionaire and scored a record deal with Kalawa Jazmee Records on Sunday.

Speaking to 702's Bongani Bingwa on Monday, the mother of four said she felt if she hadn't entered this time, then she wouldn't have gotten another opportunity.

Trytsman also shared her gratitude to South Africa and her supporters.

"I feel so honoured that everyone has fallen in love with me."