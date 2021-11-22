'Idols' winner Berry Trytsman 'honoured' that SA fell in love with her
The 31-year-old from Cape Town walked away with various prizes including a car, phone and cash.
JOHANNESBURG - Idols South Africa season 17 winner Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman became an instant millionaire and scored a record deal with Kalawa Jazmee Records on Sunday.
Speaking to 702's Bongani Bingwa on Monday, the mother of four said she felt if she hadn't entered this time, then she wouldn't have gotten another opportunity.
Listen to the audio below for more:
Trytsman also shared her gratitude to South Africa and her supporters.
"I feel so honoured that everyone has fallen in love with me."
CONGRATULATIONS BERRY! YOUR #IdolsSA SEASON 17 WINNER 💙🙌! You have worked hard, triumphed over THOUSANDS of video auditionees and came out at the BERRY TOP! Ladies and gentlemen, your Idol, 🍓🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Il8PeaSx4q— Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) November 21, 2021
What a ride 🔥. Congratulations to Berry for winning @idols_sa last night 🎉, and driving off in the stylish all new Renault Kiger! Follow all our pages to find out which lucky viewer will win their very own all new Renault Kiger. #RenaultKigerMakeTheMood #IdolsSADrivenByRenault pic.twitter.com/sQBR3FPXEu— Renault South Africa (@Renault_SA) November 22, 2021
BERRIES all across Mzansi & Africa 🍓🌍, here’s a special message for you from YOUR #IdolsSA, Season 17 winner, #IdolsSABerry! 💙🙌— Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) November 21, 2021
To think that part of the 12MILLION+ VOTES received were from you, for her, is just heartwarming.
FINALE HIGHLIGHTS here: https://t.co/JVYlDgebvF pic.twitter.com/dPAofRslQG