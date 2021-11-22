Heavy rain wreaks havoc along Garden Route, officials call for vigilance The George Municipality has appealed to residents to stay off the roads as flooding has resulted in a number of road closures. Heavy rain

Garden Route CAPE TOWN - Heavy rainfall is wreaking havoc along the Garden Route on Monday. The George Municipality has appealed to residents to stay off the roads as flooding has resulted in a number of road closures. Several clinics have also been affected by the inclement weather. #GeorgeFlooding The George Municipality says several roads are closed in the area this morning due to flooding caused by heavy rain.SF pic.twitter.com/KK94PdYYH6 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 22, 2021

The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre said multiple incidents of heavy flooding and storm damage continued to be reported following heavy rainfall overnight that continued on Monday.

Flooding has been reported at a number of health facilities.

The Blanco, Kuyasa, Lawaaikamp and Parkdene clinics have closed their doors.

The Environmental Affairs MEC's spokesperson James Brent-Styan said officials had also received reports of flooding at the George Mediclinic.

"It's expected to continue for the rest of the day with further rain expected over large parts of the province until the weekend."

There've been no reports of injured or missing residents.

Earlier on Monday, the occupants of two houses in George had to be rescued after becoming trapped inside their homes.

