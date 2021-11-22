DAFF notes concerns over Shell seismic surveys off SA's coast

The Environment Department said that the two companies had been given the green light under legislation that requires that an environmental assessment be carried out.

CAPE TOWN - The Environment Department said that it had taken note of concerns over seismic surveys to be conducted by fuel giant Shell and Impact Africa Limited off South Africa's coast.

The tests will be done between December and February.

The department said that the two companies had been given the green light under legislation that requires that an environmental assessment be carried out.

It explained that the Mineral Resources Minister was responsible for the administration of this piece of legislation.

The move has been slammed by environmental groups.