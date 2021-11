She was up against the African National Congress (ANC)'s Mzwandile Masina.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Tania Campbell is the new executive mayor of the Ekurhuleni metro

The municipality is among the five metro municipalities that were hung - meaning they will be governed through a coalition.

