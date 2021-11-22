DA’s Raymond Dlamini elected speaker of Ekurhuleni council
Most municipalities will be serving through coalitions following South Africa's 2021 government elections.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance’s Raymond Dlamini has been elected speaker of council in the Ekurhuleni metro.
Dlamini received 116 votes out of 220 while the ANC’s Dora Mlambo got 104 of the votes.
The newly elected speaker received a resounding applause as he took over the proceedings from the presiding officer.
The council is expected to elect the chief whip and mayor.
Some representatives have already been announced during proceedings since Monday morning. Two hundred and twenty-four elected councillors have taken their oath and affirmations in the City of Ekurhuleni.
The ANC only managed to secure 37.51% of the votes in the municipal elections, which only gave them 86 seats in council.
The party needs 27 more votes to win and once again govern in the metro.
The ANC has once again nominated Mzwandile Masina to be mayor.
#EkurhuleniMetro 224 Councillors in the City of Ekurhuleni are being sworn in today. Councillors are currently taking their oaths and affirmations. TK pic.twitter.com/xlaf7dd8ylEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 22, 2021
Meanwhile, the DA is adamant in its stance to not back ActionSA's Herman Mashaba to be the mayor of the City of Johannesburg.
Over the weekend, the DA rejected a proposed deal by opposition parties that would've seen Mashaba regain the mayorship.
DA federal chairperson Helen Zille on Monday said the party wouldn't form any part of coalitions that depended on the EFF.
“If a minority coalition has to rely on the EFF, then as we have noted in the past, Herman Mashaba dances to the EFF’s tune. That is why we have that position after 2016 as we saw how Herman Mashaba became the EFF’s mayor.”
Mashaba and the ANC's Mpho Moerane have been named as the mayoral candidates for their respective parties.
WATCH: #CoJCouncil loud cheering as Action SAs Herman Mashaba is called up for to be sworn in. MS pic.twitter.com/DicyI2Cm2XEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 22, 2021
#CoJCouncil DA Federal Chair Helen Zille has reiterated the partys stance on not supporting Action SAs Herman Mashaba for the mayoral position in the City of Joburg. Zille says they are not prepared to vote be part of an agreement that involves the EFF. MS pic.twitter.com/Z0aihy8lF5EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 22, 2021