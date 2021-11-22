DA’s Raymond Dlamini elected speaker of Ekurhuleni council

Most municipalities will be serving through coalitions following South Africa's 2021 government elections.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance’s Raymond Dlamini has been elected speaker of council in the Ekurhuleni metro.

Dlamini received 116 votes out of 220 while the ANC’s Dora Mlambo got 104 of the votes.

The newly elected speaker received a resounding applause as he took over the proceedings from the presiding officer.

The council is expected to elect the chief whip and mayor.

Some representatives have already been announced during proceedings since Monday morning. Two hundred and twenty-four elected councillors have taken their oath and affirmations in the City of Ekurhuleni.

The mayor, speaker and chief whip are expected to be elected later on Monday.

The ANC only managed to secure 37.51% of the votes in the municipal elections, which only gave them 86 seats in council.

The party needs 27 more votes to win and once again govern in the metro.

The ANC has once again nominated Mzwandile Masina to be mayor.