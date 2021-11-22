CT Mayor Hill-Lewis announces his mayoral committee

The former MP was inaugurated last week, after the DA won more than 58% of the vote in the city.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Monday vowed his mayoral committee will be able to deliver on his vision for the metro.

He has on Monday announced his Mayoral Committee Members.

Former Mayco Member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien replaces Xanthea Limberg in the water and waste portfolio.

The previous deputy chairperson of the health portfolio Patricia van der Ross takes over the reins from Badroodien as Mayco Member for Community Services and Health.

Hill-Lewis said faster economic growth and creating a more inclusive and caring city were key focus areas for the next five years.

“This government exists with the clear sense of higher purpose to restore over South Africa by turning Cape Town into living proof that we can overcome the overshadows of our past.”

With previous experience as Finance Portfolio Committee Chairperson Siseko Mbandezi is appointed as Mayco Member for Finance.

JP Smith will stay on in the Safety and Security portfolio, while Grant Twigg has been reappointed as the Urban Management Mayoral Committee Member.